Listeners:

Buck Country Music News

Reba’s New Year’s resolution is universally relatable

todayJanuary 4, 2024

NBC

When it comes to New Year’s resolutions, Reba McEntire‘s keeping hers short and simple in 2024. 

“My New Year’s resolution for 2024 is to stay happy, healthy and laugh a lot,” she shares.

Reba’s latest album is Not That Fancy, the companion record to her lifestyle book, Not That Fancy: Simple Lessons on Living, Loving, Eating, and Dusting Off Your Boots.

You can catch Reba laughing, coaching contestants and singing a tune or two in season 25 of The Voice, premiering Monday, February 26, at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

