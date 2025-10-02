AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Buck Country Music News

Reba’s ready for a mother/daughter reunion on ‘Happy’s Place’

todayOctober 2, 2025

Background
share close
AD
Reba McEntire & JoAnna García Swisher (Michael Ansell/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images)

Reba Hart and Cheyenne Montgomery will soon be together again. 

Fans of Reba McEntire‘s self-titled sitcom will recognize the character names from the popular sitcom, in which Sweet Magnolias star JoAnna Garcia Swisher played the country star’s daughter.

Now, Swisher’s set for a reunion on Reba’s new show, Happy’s Place. She’ll play an influencer named Kenzie on the NBC sitcom, which puts her at odds with Reba’s character, Bobbie.

Of course, McEntire’s Reba nemesis, Melissa Peterman, also stars in the show, which is going into its second season. Steve Howey and Christopher Rich, respectively the son-in-law and ex-husband on Reba, both guested in season 1.

The second season of Happy’s Place premieres Nov. 7 at 8 p.m. ET on NBC. 

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%