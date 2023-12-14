AD
Business News

Recall on Diet Coke, Fanta Orange and Sprite due to possible contamination

todayDecember 14, 2023

Jakub Porzycki/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

(NEW YORK) — Coca-Cola has voluntarily recalled three soda products across multiple states, with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration announcing in a report that the 12-ounce cans may have been contaminated with “potential foreign material.”

The recall, which includes 12-packs of 12-ounce cans, affected 1,557 cases of Sprite, 417 cases of Diet Coke and 14 cases of Fanta Orange, according to the agency.

The recall was initiated on Nov. 6 by the Alabama-based United Packers, LLC, according to the FDA report.

The sodas were distributed in Alabama, Mississippi and Florida. As of time of publication, there had been no known reports of illness or injury in connection with the recall.

In an email statement to ABC News, a spokesperson for Coca-Cola clarified that the “limited quantity” voluntary recall impacted “a total of 48 stores in the following markets: Valparaiso, [Florida]; Robertsdale and Mobile, Alabama; [and] Gulfport and Ocean Springs, Mississippi.”

“No impacted product remains in the market, and all recall activities in those markets are complete,” the Coca-Cola representative added.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

