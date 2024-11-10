Recapping Schreiner Women’s Basketball home opening weekend.

AD

The Schreiner University women’s basketball team battled their way to a thrilling 72-70 victory over Howard Payne in a hard-fought matchup that came down to the final minutes. After a tight first half, the Mountaineers maintained their composure in the closing moments to secure the win.

Leading the charge offensively for Schreiner was Tamia Moody, who put up an impressive 18 points, including 3-of-3 from the free-throw line. Brie Sosa also contributed significantly, recording 12 points, 5 rebounds, and 2 assists. Notably, Skye Thomas came off the bench and had a solid performance, scoring 15 points, with 3-of-7 from beyond the arc.

The Mountaineers demonstrated impressive ball movement, totaling 10 assists as a team, but it was their clutch shooting, including a perfect 10-for-11 from the free-throw line, that ultimately sealed the game. On the boards, Madison Parham dominated, pulling down 13 rebounds, while also adding 6 points and 3 assists in 24 minutes of play.

Despite a late surge from Howard Payne, Schreiner’s defense held strong in the final moments, preserving the win in a game that saw them edge out the Yellow Jackets by just two points.

In their second game of the weekend, the Mountaineers faced off against Hardin-Simmons, but despite a valiant effort, they came up short, falling 78-72.

Schreiner kept it competitive throughout the game, with Brie Sosa once again stepping up as a key offensive player. She finished with a game-high 23 points, shooting 62.5% from the field (10-of-16). Madison Parham also had a strong outing, contributing 11 points and a team-high 14 rebounds, but the Mountaineers struggled to keep pace with Hardin-Simmons’ offensive efficiency.

Despite their solid shooting performance, shooting 45.6% from the field and 65.2% from the free-throw line, the Mountaineers couldn’t overcome a tough second-half run by Hardin-Simmons. JayDee Zamora came in with key minutes off the bench, scoring 14 points and hitting a crucial 3-pointer to keep the game close. However, 20 team turnovers proved to be costly, giving Hardin-Simmons extra opportunities that they capitalized on.

On the defensive end, Schreiner struggled to contain Hardin-Simmons’ top scorers, who combined for 42 points. The Mountaineers battled hard, but a few key defensive breakdowns and missed opportunities late in the game allowed the Cowboys to close out the win.