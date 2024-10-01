AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Rev Rock Report

Record Store Day names Pearl Jam’s “Waiting for Stevie” as Song of the Year

todayOctober 1, 2024

Background
share close
AD
ABC

Record Store Day has named Pearl Jam‘s “Waiting for Stevie” as its 2024 Song of the Year.

“The sentiment behind the music, and the fact that it’s just an overall amazing rock track that transcends when performed live, makes ‘Waiting for Stevie’ an easy pick for RSD Song of the Year,” says RSD co-founder Michael Kurtz.

To celebrate the honor, an exclusive 12-inch single featuring a live version of “Waiting for Stevie” recorded during a May show in Seattle will be released on Record Store Day Black Friday, taking place Nov. 29. The single’s B-side includes a live rendition of the song “Wreckage” from a May Las Vegas concert.

Both “Waiting for Stevie” and “Wreckage” appear on Pearl Jam’s new album, Dark Matter.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%