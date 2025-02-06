Record Store Day unveils list of 2025 releases

AD

Record Store Day has unveiled its list of exclusive releases for its 2025 celebration, taking place in independent record stores on April 12.

Among this year’s releases:

John Lennon’s Power To The People – Live At The One To One Concert, New York City, 1972, a four-song EP of performances by Lennon at his only full-length solo concert after leaving The Beatles.

Pearl Jam’s Eddie Vedder is contributing a 12-inch single featuring his covers of The English Beat‘s “Save It for Later” and Tom Petty‘s “Room at the Top,” which he originally released in 2024 for the shows The Bear and Bad Monkey, respectively.

A 12-inch single capturing The Killers‘ collaboration with Bruce Springsteen during the encore of their set at New York City’s Madison Square Garden in 2022.

The Rolling Stones are releasing a remaster of the U.S. version of their fourth studio album, Out of Our Heads, on 180g clear vinyl with a lithograph print.

Original Soundtracks 1 (30th Anniversary Edition) by Passengers, a remastered version of the studio album released by Brian Eno and U2 in November 1995, on two-LP recycled black vinyl.

Post Malone‘s Nirvana tribute set, which was recorded in 2020 during the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic, is being released on vinyl.

RSD 2025 will also feature releases from David Bowie, Black Sabbath, Grateful Dead, Mötley Crüe, Rage Against the Machine, Elvis Costello, A Day to Remember, Fleetwood Mac, Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross, Blur, Chevelle, The Cure, Liam Gallagher, Gorillaz, Brittany Howard, Jet, Judas Priest, Oasis, Papa Roach, Rise Against, Stone Temple Pilots, The Struts, Scott Weiland and Dolores O’Riordan.

For the full list of releases and all participating stores, visit RecordStoreDay.com.