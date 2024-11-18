AD
Entertainment News

‘Red One’ opens to a disappointing $34 million domestic haul

todayNovember 18, 2024

Karen Neal/Prime

Red One — starring Dwayne Johnson and Chris Evans — had a disappointing debut, delivering an estimated $34 million at the domestic box office against a $250 million budget.

The holiday film, also starring J.K. Simmons as Santa, along with Kiernan Shipka, Bonnie Hunt and Lucy Liu, added an estimated $14.7 million overseas, for a worldwide total of $84.1 million.

Venom: The Last Dance fell to second place after spending three weeks at No. 1, collecting an estimated $7.3 million. That brings its four-week North American haul to $127.6 million and $436.1 million globally.

Third place went to The Best Christmas Pageant Ever with an estimated $5.4 million, bringing its two-week North American tally to $19.9 million.

Heretic landed in fourth, grabbing an estimated $5.16 million in its second week of release. The horror film, starring Hugh Grant, has delivered a total of $20.4 million domestically.

Rounding out the top five was the animated feature The Wild Robot, earning an estimated $4.3 million. Its eight week tally now stands at $137.7 million in North America and $308 million worldwide.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

