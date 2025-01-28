Reese Witherspoon was jury foreman because of ‘Legally Blonde’: ‘I played a lawyer in a movie once’

Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images for Amazon

What, like it’s hard?

Reese Witherspoon famously played law student Elle Woods in the film Legally Blonde, and in a recent interview on The Graham Norton Show, she revealed members of a jury she was on thought she was a lawyer in real life.

“It was after Legally Blonde. It was probably like seven years after Legally Blonde, I got called for jury duty and it was in Beverly Hills,” Witherspoon said. “I thought, ‘Surely they’re not gonna pick me.’ They picked me for a long trial, y’all. It was probably two weeks. I was on the jury.”

Witherspoon shared she went in for jury duty every day for a solid two weeks. The actress said she got very invested in the case, which had to do with someone suing a dog owner after the dog bit her hand.

“We went every day and then we went to deliberation and so at the very end they say, ‘OK, well somebody in this group has to be the foreman’ and they all unanimously are like, ‘Her,’” Witherspoon said.

The actress shared her fellow jury members selected her to be foreman because “you went to law school.”

“I was like, ‘Y’all this is really upsetting. I definitely did not go to law school, I didn’t finish college,’” Witherspoon said. “I played a lawyer in a movie once but they fully made me the foreman and I started realizing people don’t know much about the law.”