Rev Rock Report

Reformed Sex Pistols announce US tour dates

todayMarch 28, 2025

Courtesy The Sex Pistols featuring Frank Carter 

The reformed Sex Pistols are crossing the pond to cause anarchy in the U.S.

The punk icons have announced their first tour of the States in over 20 years, running from Sept. 16 in Dallas to Oct. 16 in Los Angeles. The run will mark the North American debut of the updated Sex Pistols lineup, which includes original members Steve Jones, Paul Cook and Glen Matlock alongside vocalist Frank Carter in place of frontman John Lydon, aka Johnny Rotten.

Presales begin April 1, and tickets go on sale to the general public starting April 4 at 10 a.m. local time.

For the full list of dates and all ticket info, visit SexPistolsFeaturingFrankCarter.com.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

