Releases from The Beatles, The Stones, The Doors & more part of Record Store Day Black Friday

Music fans will once again be heading to their favorite independent record stores to snag one-of-a-kind releases on Nov. 29 for the 2024 edition of Record Store Day Black Friday.

Among this year’s releases:

The Beatles have two contributions. The first is a faithful reproduction of their 7-inch single of “I Want To Hold Your Hand/”I Saw Her Standing There,” originally released in the U.S. in January 1964. The second is a limited-edition 3-inch single of “All My Loving,” in its own carrying case, celebrating the 60th anniversary of The Beatles coming to America.

The Doors’ Live From Detroit is a four-LP vinyl set that captures the band’s performance at the Cobo Arena on May 8, 1970. It’s the first time the concert is being released on vinyl.

Grateful Dead is releasing a concert recorded May 5, 1977, at Veterans Memorial Coliseum in New Haven, Connecticut. It will be released as a four-LP box set mastered from the original analog tapes.

The Ramones’ Greatest Hits will be released for the very first time on vinyl, featuring hits like “Blitzkreig Bop,” “Sheena Is A Punk Rocker” and more.

The Rolling Stones’ Get Yer Ya-Ya’s Out!, recorded during two shows at New York’s Madison Square Garden in November 1969, will be released on candy cane swirl vinyl to match the hat drummer Charlie Watts is wearing on the cover. The album is the first live album ever to reach #1 on the U.K. charts.

The 2024 Record Store Day Black Friday will also feature releases by U2, Joni Mitchell, Phil Collins, Stevie Nicks, Santana, Allman Brothers Band, Jerry Garcia, Jimi Hendrix and more.

For the full list of releases and participating stores, visit RecordStoreDay.com.