Remember when Keith Urban said yes to autographing a leg?

Signing personal items is part and parcel of an artist’s life. But inking one’s autograph on a leg isn’t something you see every day.

During his recent interview on The Kelly Clarkson Show, Keith Urban recalled being asked to sign a person’s leg in the middle of a show.

Keith was game for it, as one would expect from him, but the “leg” was not what he expected.

“I was playing a show, it’s sort of one of the odd things you sign, right? So, I’m playing a show and this girl yells out from the audience, ‘Will you sign my leg?’ And I went, ‘Oh, of course.’ What a great moment. So like, ‘Of course.’ This was years, long, long time ago,” Keith recounts.

“So she’s out there and I say, ‘Yep, yep. Come on up,’ you know, and then she disappears. I couldn’t see her. Then she pops up out of the same spot she is and throws this prosthetic leg up onstage, and this leg landed with a thud!” he shares as the audience erupts with laughter.

Reenacting his shocked state, Keith continues, “I picked the leg up and I’m signing the leg and then I’m like, ‘How do I get it back to her?'”

Lucky for Keith, the good ol’ crowd-surfing method worked as fans “surfed [the prosthetic leg] back.”

If you missed Keith’s interview and his performance of “Go Home W U” with Kelly Clarkson, you can rewatch them now on YouTube.