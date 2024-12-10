Remember when Keith Urban said yes to autographing a leg?

Signing personal items is part and parcel of an artist’s life. But inking one’s autograph on a leg isn’t something you see every day.
During his recent interview on The Kelly Clarkson Show, Keith Urban recalled being asked to sign a person’s leg in the middle of a show.
Keith was game for it, as one would expect from him, but the “leg” was not what he expected.
“I was playing a show, it’s sort of one of the odd things you sign, right? So, I’m playing a show and this girl yells out from the audience, ‘Will you sign my leg?’ And I went, ‘Oh, of course.’ What a great moment. So like, ‘Of course.’ This was years, long, long time ago,” Keith recounts.
“So she’s out there and I say, ‘Yep, yep. Come on up,’ you know, and then she disappears. I couldn’t see her. Then she pops up out of the same spot she is and throws this prosthetic leg up onstage, and this leg landed with a thud!” he shares as the audience erupts with laughter.
Reenacting his shocked state, Keith continues, “I picked the leg up and I’m signing the leg and then I’m like, ‘How do I get it back to her?'”
Lucky for Keith, the good ol’ crowd-surfing method worked as fans “surfed [the prosthetic leg] back.”
If you missed Keith’s interview and his performance of “Go Home W U” with Kelly Clarkson, you can rewatch them now on YouTube.
Keith’s current single, “Messed Up as Me,” is now in the top 10 of the country charts.
For tickets to his recently announced High And Alive World Tour next year, visit Keith’s website starting Friday at 10 a.m. local time.
Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.