Remember when Randy Travis narrated Annabelle’s Wish? Parker McCollum does

Parker’s McCollum‘s got three favorite movies, and one of them’s a 1997 animated film featuring Randy Travis.
“Favorite Christmas movie – this is gonna sound kind of goofy, but one of them is definitely Annabelle’s Wish, because Randy Travis narrates it,” Parker shares in a recent interview. “I used to watch that when I was really little with my mom.”
The “Handle on You” singer also enjoys universally beloved classics.
“I mean, Christmas Vacation is a phenomenal movie. And I always really liked The Santa Clause series with Tim Allen,” says Parker. “I always thought those were really good, even the newer ones.”
Coming up, Parker will cap 2024 and ring in 2025 with a performance on the star-studded New Year’s Eve Live: Nashville’s Big Bash. You can tune in beginning 8 p.m. ET on CBS and Paramount+.
