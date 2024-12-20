Remember when Randy Travis narrated Annabelle’s Wish? Parker McCollum does

Parker’s McCollum‘s got three favorite movies, and one of them’s a 1997 animated film featuring Randy Travis.

“Favorite Christmas movie – this is gonna sound kind of goofy, but one of them is definitely Annabelle’s Wish, because Randy Travis narrates it,” Parker shares in a recent interview. “I used to watch that when I was really little with my mom.”

The “Handle on You” singer also enjoys universally beloved classics.

“I mean, Christmas Vacation is a phenomenal movie. And I always really liked The Santa Clause series with Tim Allen,” says Parker. “I always thought those were really good, even the newer ones.”