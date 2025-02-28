AD
    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Rev Rock Report

Remix of Bon Jovi’s ‘Keep the Faith’ by Dutch DJ Armin van Buuren released

todayFebruary 28, 2025

Armada Music/UMG

Bon Jovi’s 1992 track “Keep the Faith” has been reimagined by Dutch DJ Armin van Buuren.

The DJ’s remix of the tune was officially released Friday, although electronic music fans got their first taste of the track last March. Jon Bon Jovi joined Van Buuren in Miami at the Ultra Music Festival 2024, where he sang along to the tune.

“‘Keep The Faith’ has been on many a fans’ wish list for official release since that unforgettable moment,” reads a description of the song on YouTube. “Reshaping the hit from the iconic Bon Jovi into a true electronic banger, this version will be a fan favorite for a long time to come.”

The Armin Van Buuren remix of “Keep the Faith” is now available.

“Keep the Faith,” written by Jon, Richie Sambora and songwriter Desmond Child, was the title track and first single off Bon Jovi’s fifth studio album. The song peaked at #29 on the Billboard Hot 100, but went to #1 on the Billboard Mainstream Rock Tracks chart.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

