Remix of Bon Jovi’s ‘Keep the Faith’ by Dutch DJ Armin van Buuren released

Armada Music/UMG

Bon Jovi’s 1992 track “Keep the Faith” has been reimagined by Dutch DJ Armin van Buuren.

The DJ’s remix of the tune was officially released Friday, although electronic music fans got their first taste of the track last March. Jon Bon Jovi joined Van Buuren in Miami at the Ultra Music Festival 2024, where he sang along to the tune.

“‘Keep The Faith’ has been on many a fans’ wish list for official release since that unforgettable moment,” reads a description of the song on YouTube. “Reshaping the hit from the iconic Bon Jovi into a true electronic banger, this version will be a fan favorite for a long time to come.”

The Armin Van Buuren remix of “Keep the Faith” is now available.

“Keep the Faith,” written by Jon, Richie Sambora and songwriter Desmond Child, was the title track and first single off Bon Jovi’s fifth studio album. The song peaked at #29 on the Billboard Hot 100, but went to #1 on the Billboard Mainstream Rock Tracks chart.