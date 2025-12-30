Remixed recording of Bruce Springsteen’s 1975 New Year’s Eve show now available for streaming

Bruce Springsteen on Jimmy Kimmel Live!/(Disney/Randy Holmes)

A legendary Bruce Springsteen concert has just gotten an audio upgrade.

A newly remixed version of Bruce and The E Street Band’s 1975 New Year’s Eve performance at the Tower Theater near Philadelphia is now available on nugs.net. The recording was taken from the 16-track analog master tapes originally recorded by producer Jimmy Iovine. The show was the final night of a four-night stand at the venue.

The 18-song set features a slowed down version of “Tenth Avenue Freeze-Out,” along with performances of songs like “Thunder Road,” “Spirit in the Night,” “She’s the One,” “Backstreets,” “Jungleland,” “Rosalita (Come Out Tonight),” “Does This Bus Stop at 82nd Street?” and “It’s Hard To Be a Saint in the City.”

It also features several covers, including “It’s My Life,” “Detroit Medley” and the show’s final song, “Twist and Shout.”

The release is part of Springsteen’s Archives Series on nugs.net, which launched in November 2014. Since then, 100 Springsteen concerts have been released on the site.