REO Speedwagon announces new tour dates with Loverboy

Disney/Randy Holmes

REO Speedwagon has announced a new set of tour dates, and they’re bringing Loverboy along with them.

The rockers have announced 11 new shows, kicking off Nov. 6 in Grand Rapids, Michigan, and wrapping Nov. 23 in Lexington, Kentucky.

A ticket presale is happening now, with tickets going on sale to the general public starting Friday at 10 a.m.

In the meantime, there are still plenty of chances to see REO Speedwagon this summer. They are currently on the Summer Road Trip 2024 tour with Train and special guests Yacht Rock Revue. The tour hits Syracuse, New York, on Wednesday, with dates confirmed through Sept. 11 in Phoenix.

A complete list of tour dates can be found at reospeedwagon.com.