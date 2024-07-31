AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Rev Rock Report

REO Speedwagon announces new tour dates with Loverboy

todayJuly 31, 2024

Background
share close
AD
Disney/Randy Holmes

REO Speedwagon has announced a new set of tour dates, and they’re bringing Loverboy along with them.

The rockers have announced 11 new shows, kicking off Nov. 6 in Grand Rapids, Michigan, and wrapping Nov. 23 in Lexington, Kentucky.

A ticket presale is happening now, with tickets going on sale to the general public starting Friday at 10 a.m.

In the meantime, there are still plenty of chances to see REO Speedwagon this summer. They are currently on the Summer Road Trip 2024 tour with Train and special guests Yacht Rock Revue. The tour hits Syracuse, New York, on Wednesday, with dates confirmed through Sept. 11 in Phoenix.

A complete list of tour dates can be found at reospeedwagon.com.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%