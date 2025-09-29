AD
REO Speedwagon members reunite for University of Illinois homecoming game halftime performance

todaySeptember 29, 2025

Kevin Cronin of REO Speedwagon performs at Talking Stick Resort on December 15, 2024 in Scottsdale, Arizona. (Photo by John Medina/Getty Images)

REO Speedwagon members Kevin Cronin, Bruce Hall, Neal Doughty and Alan Gratzer reunited Saturday to join the University of Illinois band, the Marching Illini, for a performance during halftime of the school’s homecoming game.

The group joined the band on the field for three songs, “Riding the Storm out,” “Roll With the Changes” and “157 Riverside Avenue,” the latter being a song from their 1971 self-titled first album.

REO Speedwagon formed in 1966 after Neal and Alan met at the school; Cronin gave the university a shout-out from the field.

“I wanna thank the people of Illinois, the city of Champaign-Urbana and this great university for providing a springboard for our music that launched us on a mind blowing musical experience,” Cronin told the stadium crowd.

In September 2024, REO Speedwagon announced they were going to cease touring as of January 2025. The halftime show was the first reunion of Cronin and his bandmates since they stopped touring.

“Visiting Champaign, IL always brings back great memories. It’s a very special place, the birthplace of REO Speedwagon,” Cronin wrote on Instagram. “We have the greatest fans in the world. The love and support I feel from you all is the fuel that keeps me rocking.”

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

