REO Speedwagon releasing classic concert, ‘Live at Rockpalast 1979’

Photo credit: Manfred Becker

REO Speedwagon is revisiting a classic live performance for a new release.

The band is set to drop Live at Rockpalast 1979 on July 5, a two-CD and DVD set featuring a concert recorded Nov. 10, 1979, at the Markthalle in Hamburg, Germany.

The concert features the band’s classic lineup – Kevin Cronin, Gary Richrath, Bruce Hall, Neal Doughty and Alan Gratzer – performing classic REO Speedwagon tracks like “Ridin’ the Storm Out” and “Roll With the Changes,” as well as “Say You Love Me Or Say Goodnight,” “Easy Money” and more.

The first single from the record is a live performance of “Only The Strong Survive,” which you can hear now via digital outlets.

Live at Rockpalast 1979 is available for preorder now.

REO Speedwagon is currently on tour with Night Ranger. They play Des Moines, Iowa, on Friday. A complete list of dates can be found at reospeedwagon.com.