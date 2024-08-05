AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Rev Rock Report

REO Speedwagon’s Kevin Cronin shares what he learned from Aerosmith’s Steven Tyler

todayAugust 5, 2024

Background
share close
AD
Disney/Randy Holmes

REO Speedwagon frontman Kevin Cronin has paid tribute to Aerosmith following the news the band has retired from touring due to Steven Tyler’s vocal issues. 

Cronin writes on Instagram that in the ’70s they were often “sabotaged” by bigger bands who they were opening for on tour, but that wasn’t the case with Aerosmith, who they opened for in 1976.

“On the first night of the tour, (Steven) Tyler and Joe Perry came to our dressing room, (which was stocked with beer and assorted munchies), introduced themselves and welcomed us to their tour,” he writes. “Steven invited us to join them after every show for a great meal, we were given all access to their party suite; they treated us with respect.”

He notes, “Rather than mess with us, Steven and Joe wanted the best for us, as Aerosmith was not intimidated at all. They used the energy of the REO Speedwagon performance to lift them, they rocked extra hard as a result, and the audience was the ultimate winner.”

“I learned a lot from Steven Tyler. Any band who has opened for REO and been treated with love and respect has Steven to thank,” Kevin adds.

Regarding Aerosmith’s retirement announcement, Cronin notes, “It seems impossible that the great Steven Tyler’s retirement will be permanent. He is such a force of nature. But if this is the time for him to hang up his scarves, then so be it and more power to him. He has given so much of himself, and left so much of himself on stages in venues all around the world. He has earned the right to take his final bow whenever he sees fit.”

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%