AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Rev Rock Report

Report: Actors cast to play Marianne Faithfull and Mick Jagger in ‘Faithfull’ biopic

todayFebruary 18, 2025

Background
share close
AD
Keystone-France/Gamma-Keystone via Getty Images

A new biopic about singer Marianne Faithfull is in the works and actors have now been cast to play the “Tears Go By” singer, as well as her famous ex, Rolling Stones frontman Mick Jagger.

Variety reports that Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes star Freya Allan will play Faithfull, who passed away Jan. 30 at the age of 78, while British actor Jojo Macari, who appeared in Netflix’s Sex Education, will play Jagger.

Finnish director Zaida Bergroth is helming the project, titled Faithfull. According to the description, the movie will “depict Marianne Faithfull’s rollercoaster ride from the brightest lights of the wild 1960s of her youth, to fallen golden girl and then her remarkable phoenix-like rise and resurgence” that “establishes her as one of the great icons and true artists of our time.”

Faithfull was discovered by Stones manager Andrew Loog Oldham at a party in 1964. She had her first U.S. hit with “As Tears Go By,” a song written by Loog Oldham, Jagger and Keith Richards that was later a top-10 hit for the Stones. Faithfull released her self-titled debut album in 1965, which was a commercial success, peaking at #12 in the U.S.

Faithfull and Jagger were in a romantic relationship from 1966 to 1970, and she has often been considered one of Jagger’s muses. She reportedly inspired “Sympathy for the Devil,” and she also claimed to have inspired “You Can’t Always Get What You Want” and “Wild Horses.”

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%