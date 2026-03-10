Report: Bon Jovi biopic in the works

Portrait of American rock band Bon Jovi backstage before a performance, Illinois, early March, 1987. Pictured are, from left, David Bryan, Tico Torres, Jon Bon Jovi, Richie Sambora, and Alec John Such. (Photo by Paul Natkin/Getty Images)

It’s their life and it’s headed to the big screen.

Deadline reports that Universal Pictures has just closed a deal to make a biopic about New Jersey rockers Bon Jovi, with frontman Jon Bon Jovi on board to participate. The studio will also be granted access to the band’s music catalog.

The film will reportedly focus on the formation of the band and follow them until the release of their third studio album, 1986’s Slippery When Wet, which became their first #1 record. The album sold 30 million copies, thanks to hits “Livin’ on a Prayer” and “You Give Love a Bad Name,” which both went to #1.

Bon Jovi went on to sell over 130 million records worldwide and were inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2018.

The film is being produced by Manchester by the Sea producer Kevin J. Walsh and Gotham Chopra, the latter of whom directed all four episodes of the Bon Jovi Hulu docuseries Thank You Good Night: The Bon Jovi Story. Screenwriter Cody Brotter is on board to write the script.

