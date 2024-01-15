AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Rev Rock Report

Report: Bruce Springsteen working on a movie about the making of ‘Nebraska’

todayJanuary 15, 2024

Background
share close
AD
Columbia Records

Is Bruce Springsteen looking to make a movie? Well, Showbiz411’s Roger Friedman reports that it may be happening, with sources noting The Boss is looking into making a film about his 1982 album Nebraska.

Friedman says Springsteen has been working with Crazy Heart writer/director Scott Cooper on the project, which would focus on the making of the album. There’s no word on who may play Springsteen, but Friedman says Cooper “has someone in mind,” noting it’s “definitely not Timothee Chalamet,” since he’s playing Bob Dylan in the upcoming film A Complete Unknown.

So far, there’s no official word on the project.

Nebraska, released in September 30, 1982, featured 10 acoustic songs that Springsteen originally recorded as demos on a four-track recorder. Springsteen had planned to rerecord the songs with the E Street Band but instead opted to release it as a solo acoustic record.  

Nebraska peaked at #3 on the Billboard chart, with his biggest hit being “Atlantic City,” which reached #10.

Some of the songs on the demo that didn’t make it on Nebraska were later rerecorded with the band and wound up on Springsteen’s multi-Platinum #1 record, Born in the U.S.A.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%