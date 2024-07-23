AD
Report: Celine Dion to perform at Olympics opening ceremony

todayJuly 23, 2024

Kevin Winter/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

In April, Celine Dion did an interview with Vogue France in which she said, “My goal is to see the Eiffel Tower again!” It now appears that she didn’t mention that particular Parisian landmark randomly.

According to Variety, Celine arrived in Paris on Monday. The publication writes, “[She] looks set to make her return to the stage at the Olympic Games, and it’s rumored to be during the opening ceremony on Friday.” The opening ceremony’s big finale will take place near the Eiffel Tower.

While Celine has made a number of public appearances, this would be her first actual performance since she revealed in 2022 that she’d been diagnosed with stiff-person syndrome.

Variety adds that “specific details about Dion’s performance are being kept under wraps.” One thing is sure, though: She’s just as famous for singing in French as she is for singing in English.

As Variety notes, Celine did a voice-over for a video promoting the Olympians from her home country of Canada, and she’s also performed at the event before. She sang “The Power of Love” at the 1996 Atlanta Games.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

