Report: Céline Dion wanted to “show everyone that she’s back” at Grammys

Sonja Flemming/CBS

Céline Dion made a surprise appearance at the Grammy Awards on February 4 to hand out the Album of the Year trophy, which went to Taylor Swift. And an insider tells Page Six that the Canadian diva was unbothered by what Taylor did or didn’t do while they were onstage together.

While some viewers thought Taylor should have hugged Céline or paid more attention to her, the insider says, “I don’t think Céline cared and they talked backstage afterwards. But Céline was just gracious and happy to be there.”

“She wanted to show everyone that she’s doing alright,” the insider added of the singer, who is living with stiff-person syndrome and has been unable to take the stage. “She has good days and bad days … it’s a painful disease, but it’s not a death sentence.”

“She’s clearly capable of doing things and she wanted to show everyone that she’s back,” noted the insider. “She looked fantastic. The hope is that she will be able to perform.”

The insider also told Page Six that while she was at the Grammys, Céline sang backstage with Stevie Wonder, caught up with Oprah Winfrey and was on her way home to Las Vegas by 9:30 p.m. local time.

As previously reported, a documentary about Céline’s recent struggles is coming to Amazon Prime Video.