Report: David Bowie’s final decade to be subject of new documentary

todayOctober 29, 2025

Singer and Musician David Bowie attends the 2010 CFDA Fashion Awards at Alice Tully Hall, Lincoln Center on June 7, 2010 in New York City. (Photo by Randy Brooke/WireImage)

David Bowie’s latter years are going to be the subject of a new U.K. documentary.

According to Deadline, U.K. Channel 4, Dogwoof and Rogan Productions are behind the film, tentatively titled David Bowie: The Final Act. It will be focused on the rock star’s creativity and artistry during the final decade of his life, including his final album, Blackstar, which was released on his 69th birthday, two days before he death in 2016.

The doc will be directed by Jonathan Stiasny, and will feature interviews with Bowie insiders who knew and worked with him, along with famous celebs who were fans and inspired by his work.

“The traditional music documentary celebrates triumph,” Stiasny says. “What fascinated me most when making this film was how Bowie’s final chapter wasn’t an ending, it was a resurrection. He transformed failure into triumph, silence into revelation, and ultimately, death into art.”

This isn’t the only Bowie doc in the works. BBC Two and BBC iPlayer are working on a new documentary, tentatively titled Bowie in Berlin. It will mark the 50th anniversary of Bowie’s arrival in Berlin, which resulted in three albums — Low, Heroes and Lodger — that he dubbed his Berlin trilogy.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

