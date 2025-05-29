AD
Report: Justin Bieber is ‘beyond proud’ of wife Hailey Bieber’s $1 billion beauty deal

todayMay 29, 2025

Justin Bieber posted on Instagram Wednesday the announcement that his wife, Hailey Bieberhad sold her Rhode beauty line to e.l.f. Beauty in a deal worth $1 billion, but he didn’t add any comments. However, a source tells People that Justin is thrilled about the news.

“He’s beyond proud,” says the source. “He’s seen how hard she’s worked from day one.” The source added, “This was never a side project — Hailey poured her heart into building Rhode. He’s so happy for her and supportive of this next step.”

As for why it even needs to be said that Justin is proud of Hailey, it may be because he caught some flak the last time he tried to show his support for his wife on Instagram. In fact, he faced so much criticism that he ended up deleting part of his post — which earned him further criticism.

As you may recall, when Hailey appeared on the cover of Vogue recently, Justin posted the cover, but then wrote a caption about how he and Hailey once got into a huge fight and he told her she’d never cover the iconic magazine.

He originally wrote, “Yo this reminds me when Hailey and I got into a huge fight. I told hails that she would never be on the cover of vogue. Yikes I know, so mean …So baby u already know but forgive me for saying u wouldn’t get a vogue cover cuz clearly i was sadly mistaken.”

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

