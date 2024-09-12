AD
Rev Rock Report

Report: KISS biopic will be helmed by ‘Charlie’s Angels ‘director McG

todaySeptember 12, 2024

ABC/Tsuni

In 2023, KISS manager Doc McGhee said that a biopic about the Rock & Roll Hall of Famers was in the works and would arrive in 2024. While it’s definitely in the works, we’ll have to wait a bit longer to see it.

Deadline reports that director McG is in final negotiations to direct the film, titled Shout It Out Loud. Sources tell the website the studios involved feel he’s a great pick, having not only helmed big-budget films like Charlie’s Angels, but also music videos for artists like Korn, Sublime, The Offspring, Sugar Ray and Smash Mouth.

Casting is reportedly underway for the biopic, with production starting in the second half of 2025.

Since KISS wrapped up their touring career in 2023, they’ve announced plans for a digital avatar show and have also sold their catalog, name, image and likeness to Pophouse Entertainment for a reported $300 million.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

