AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Mike FM Music News

Report: Lady Gaga and fiancé have started planning their wedding

todayAugust 5, 2024

Background
share close
AD
Lady Gaga and Michael Polansky at Super Bowl in 2024; Rob Carr/Getty Images

On July 28, the world found out that Lady Gaga and her longtime boyfriend, Michael Polansky, are seemingly engaged after she introduced him to the French prime minister as “my fiancé.” And while Gaga never made it down the aisle with her two previous engagements, it appears she’s moving forward with this one.

Entertainment Tonight reports that the couple have started planning their wedding. A source tells ET, “They had an engagement party at her home in Malibu with their loved ones and everyone is thrilled for them. They are already thinking about wedding plans and talking about possibly having a destination wedding in Europe.”

The source adds, “They’d love to get married sooner [rather] than later and both want to start a family.”

It’s not clear when Gaga and Polansky got engaged, but the singer was spotted wearing a diamond ring on her left hand. The source dishes, “They’re both extremely happy and excited about this moment in their relationship.”

Gaga and Polansky went Instagram official in February 2020, but they had previously been seen kissing on New Year’s Eve. Polansky is the co-founder and executive director of a charitable organization called the Parker Foundation. He’s also the co-founder of the Parker Institute for Cancer Immunotherapy.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%