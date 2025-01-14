Report: Lady Gaga will perform free concert May 3 at Rio’s Copacabana Beach

Disney/Randy Holmes

It was reported last year that Lady Gaga was planning to perform a free concert at Copacabana Beach in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, in 2025 — similar to the one that Madonna did in 2024. Now a Brazilian paper is reporting that the date for the event has been set.

The paper O Globo reported that the show, called Lady Gaga: Everyone In Rio, will take place May 3 from 9 p.m. to 11:30 p.m. local time. It’s expected to be the highest-attended show in Gaga’s career, with 1 million people expected to attend, according to the paper. Gaga last performed in Brazil in 2012.

Mother Monster is expected to release her new album this year. It’s not clear if the concert will be part of an upcoming world tour, or just a one-off.

The production company behind the show is the same one that organized Madonna’s show on May 4, 2024, which Madonna’s team said attracted 1.6 million fans, setting a record for the largest audience ever for a stand-alone concert by any artist in history.