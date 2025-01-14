AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Mike FM Music News

Report: Lady Gaga will perform free concert May 3 at Rio’s Copacabana Beach

todayJanuary 14, 2025

Background
share close
AD
Disney/Randy Holmes

It was reported last year that Lady Gaga was planning to perform a free concert at Copacabana Beach in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, in 2025 — similar to the one that Madonna did in 2024. Now a Brazilian paper is reporting that the date for the event has been set.

The paper O Globo reported that the show, called Lady Gaga: Everyone In Rio, will take place May 3 from 9 p.m. to 11:30 p.m. local time. It’s expected to be the highest-attended show in Gaga’s career, with 1 million people expected to attend, according to the paper. Gaga last performed in Brazil in 2012.

Mother Monster is expected to release her new album this year. It’s not clear if the concert will be part of an upcoming world tour, or just a one-off.

The production company behind the show is the same one that organized Madonna’s show on May 4, 2024, which Madonna’s team said attracted 1.6 million fans, setting a record for the largest audience ever for a stand-alone concert by any artist in history. 

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%