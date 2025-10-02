AD
Report: One Direction’s Louis Tomlinson and Zayn Malik teaming up for road trip series

todayOctober 2, 2025

Louis Tomlinson (L) and Zayn Malik of One Direction perform onstage during the One Direction Where We Are Tour at Rose Bowl on September 11, 2014 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/OneD/Getty Images)

Former One Direction bandmates Louis Tomlinson and Zayn Malik are hitting the road together — not for a tour, but for a new road trip show coming to Netflix.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the two British singers will embark on a journey across the U.S. for the new docuseries. In addition to discussing their lives and careers along the way, they’ll reportedly discuss the unexpected passing of their One Direction bandmate Liam Payne.

There are currently no plans for fellow 1D members Harry Styles and Niall Horan to appear, according to THR. The show is expected to debut sometime next year.

Liam died in 2024 at age 31 after a fall from his hotel balcony in Argentina.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

