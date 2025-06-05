AD
Entertainment News

Report: ‘One of Them Days’ ﻿sequel with Keke Palmer and SZA is in early development

todayJune 5, 2025

Photo by: Rosalind OConnor/NBC via Getty Images

A sequel to Issa Rae‘s One of Them Days is in the works. Variety reports Keke Palmer and SZA are expected to reunite with the film’s original creative team for part two of the movie. 

SZA seemed to confirm the news in an Instagram Story, sharing a post of a woman strutting down the street with the caption, “me on my way to the auditions of one of them days 2.” She also wrote, “Imma read the script this time fr.”

One of Them Days was released in January and followed Keke’s Dreux and SZA’s Alyssa as they scrambled to find cash to avoid eviction after learning Alyssa’s boyfriend spent their rent money. The film also featured Lil Rel Howery, Janelle James, Katt Williams, Gabrielle Dennis, DomiNque Perry and Dewayne Perkins, who referred to his experience on the film as a “full-circle moment.”

Perkins told ABC Audio that Keke hosted the premiere of his movie The Blackening in 2023 and told him they had “to find something to work on together.”

“Then on the first day when I went on set for One of Them Days, we were like, ‘This is it, it’s happening.’ So it felt like a very cool, cool moment,” Perkins recalls. “And SZA was so, so chill and nice.”

“I really love when people who have a lot of fame, a lot of popularity, are normal, because some are not,” he says. “And I just love a pleasant person, like a pleasant experience. And that was just one of those experiences that was simply just pleasant. And I think it reflected on screen. That’s why it was so good.”

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

