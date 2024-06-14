Report: Pete Townshend to perform at the Tony Awards

Alan Chapman/Dave Benett/Getty Images

The 77th annual Tony Awards are happening Sunday in New York, with The Who‘s Pete Townshend previously confirmed as a presenter. Well, he may be doing more than that.

Deadline is now reporting that Townshend is actually going to perform on the show, joining the cast of The Who’s Tommy for “Pinball Wizard.”

The Who’s Tommy is nominated this year for Best Revival of a Musical, where it’s up against Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club, Gutenberg! The Musical! and Merrily We Roll Along.

Townshend previously won the Tony for Best Original Score for Tommy’s original run in 1993. The show won a total of five Tonys that year.

The 77th annual Tony Awards air Sunday at 8 p.m. ET live on CBS from Lincoln Center’s David H. Koch Theater.