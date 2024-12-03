AD
Report: Sabrina Carpenter and Barry Keoghan are ‘taking a break’ from their relationship

todayDecember 3, 2024

Kevin Mazur/MG24/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Please, please, please don’t tell us that Sabrina Carpenter and the cute boy with the thick accent are calling it quits!

An insider tells People magazine that the chart-topping singer, 25, and her Oscar-nominated actor beau, Barry Keoghan, 32, are putting their romance on hold. “They are both young and career-focused, so they’ve decided to take a break,” dishes the insider.

Sabrina and the Irish actor were first spotted together last December after meeting during Paris Fashion Week that September — a meeting that reportedly inspired the line in her song “Bed Chem” that goes “Who’s the cute boy with the white jacket and the thick accent?” They made their red carpet debut at the Met Gala in May 2024.

Since then, Keoghan has attended Sabrina’s concerts and performances, co-starred in her video for “Please Please Please,” and supported her on social media and in interviews.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

