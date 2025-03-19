Report: Sia welcomed baby with estranged husband 11 months ago

Disney/Randy Holmes

Sia became a mom in 2019 when she adopted two 18-year-old boys who were about to age out of the foster system. But People reports that she also welcomed a third child 11 months ago, with her now-estranged husband.

According to documents obtained by People, on March 18 Sia filed to divorce Dan Bernad, whom she married in a small ceremony in Italy in May 2023. Within those documents is the news that Sia, 49, welcomed a baby named Somersault Wonder Bernad on March 27, 2024. “Somersault” is the name of a song Sia recorded in 2004 with the English duo Zero 7.

In the documents Sia asks for legal and physical custody of the baby, but is willing to allow Bernad to have visitation rights.

Sia has discussed her infertility issues in the past, saying she’d undergone in vitro fertilization with her ex-husband, Erik Anders Lang. It’s not clear whether Somersault was born via surrogate.