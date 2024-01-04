AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Entertainment News

Report: Sienna Miller welcomes second child

todayJanuary 4, 2024

Background
share close
AD
MEGA/GC Images

Sienna Miller has reportedly welcomed a baby girl — her second child and first with model-actor boyfriend Oli Green, according to the Daily Mail.

The British newspaper reports the couple was spotted walking in West London on Wednesday, January 3, with the new baby in tow.

Photos obtained by People back in August showed the 42-year-old actress enjoying a vacation in Ibiza, where she was captured in a bikini that revealed her baby bump.

Miller is already a mom to 11-year-old daughter Marlowe, whom she shares with Tom Sturridge.

Miller and Green, 27, ignited romance rumors back in February 2022 when they were seen attending a basketball game between the New York Knicks and the Memphis Grizzlies at Madison Square Garden.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%