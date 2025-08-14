AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Mike FM Music News

Report: Sinéad O’Connor biopic in the works

todayAugust 14, 2025

Background
share close
AD
Irish singer Sinead O’Connor performs at Paradiso, Amsterdam, Netherlands, 16 March 1988. Photo by Paul Bergen/Redferns

The life of singer Sinéad O’Connor may be headed to the big screen.

Variety reports that a biopic on the late Irish singer is being made and has been in the works since the release of her 2022 documentary, Nothing Compares. Irish production company ie: entertainment, which worked with Sinéad on the doc, will produce, along with Irish production company Nine Daughters and See-Saw Films.

The biopic will focus on her early life and career. It will be directed by Josephine Decker, who directed the 2020 Elisabeth Moss film Shirley, with a script written by Irish writer Stacey Gregg.

O’Connor, best known for her 1990 hit “Nothing Compares 2 U,” from the #1 album I Do Not Want What I Haven’t Got, died in 2023 at the age of 56.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%