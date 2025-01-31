Report: The Rolling Stones nix 2025 European tour

Gary Miller/Getty Images

Recent rumors suggested that The Rolling Stones were about to announce a tour of Europe and the U.K., but a new report suggests that’s not going to happen.

The U.K. outlet The Times claims that while “several multiple-date options were presented to the band’s members” regarding a European and U.K. trek, they’ve decided against the tour. The article cites “complications with venues and travel as well as existing commitments” for why they opted against it.

While the report says they won’t be touring overseas in 2025, it adds that they’re hoping to possibly do it in 2026.

The Stones last hit the road in 2024, touring the U.S. in support of their most recent album, Hackney Diamonds. The last time they toured Europe and the U.K was in 2022 on their Sixty tour.