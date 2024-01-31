AD
Reports: Taylor Swift won’t bring Travis Kelce to the Grammys

todayJanuary 31, 2024

Patrick Smith/Getty Images

Taylor Swift may be front and center at every Chiefs game, but her boyfriend, Travis Kelce, won’t be with her on the red carpet at the Grammys Sunday night.

Page Six says it’s confirmed that Travis won’t be attending the Grammys: he’ll be busy preparing for the Super Bowl on February 11. Because the team is on a strict schedule leading up to the game, Travis can’t take time out to travel to Los Angeles for the ceremony. Sources close to the couple told E! News the same thing.

Taylor is up for six Grammys at the ceremony Sunday night, including Album, Record and Song of the Year. She’ll kick off the next leg of her Eras Tour February 7 in Tokyo, Japan. She’s expected to use the time difference to her advantage to make it back to Las Vegas for the Super Bowl after her show in Tokyo February 10.

Meanwhile, you may have a hard time finding Taylor Swift songs on TikTok after Wednesday. Universal Music Group, which owns her record label, has said it will be pulling all its music from the platform after the two companies failed to agree on a new licensing deal, Music Week reports. 

UMG is accusing TikTok of “bullying” tactics and not paying a fair value for its music. TikTok calls UMG’s claims “false” and accuses the company of putting “their own greed above the interests of their artists and songwriters.” 

In addition to Taylor, music from artists like Harry Styles, The Weeknd, Adele, Justin Bieber, Elton John, Billie Eilish and Ariana Grande will be pulled from the platform.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

