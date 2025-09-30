AD
Mike FM Music News

Reunited: Former opening act Jordin Sparks joins Jonas Brothers onstage in Arizona

todaySeptember 30, 2025

Jordin Sparks attend the AAFCA TV Honors in LA, August, 2025 (Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images)

Jonas Brothers continued to bring the nostalgia when their Greetings From Your Hometown tour stopped in Phoenix, Arizona, on Monday — and it was definitely a full-circle moment.

Back in 2009, American Idol champ Jordin Sparks was the opening act on JoBros’ world tour. She also happens to be from Phoenix originally, so of course the group brought her onstage as a surprise guest Monday night.

The two acts teamed up to perform Jordin’s 2008 hit “No Air,” which is exactly what they used to do when they toured together in 2009. You can watch footage of the performance on their Instagram pages.

“Jonas brothers making our millennial dreams come true. Each time I see a new guest I’m literally like nooooo, NO WAY STAWP,” one fan wrote in the comments.

“This takes me BACK to my first Jonas Brothers concert!!!!!!” wrote another.

“Jonas Brothers healing our generation one show at a time,” added another. One petitioned for Jordin to rerelease the song with vocals by the brothers instead of her original duet partner, Chris Brown.

Jordin added, “JO BROS FOR LIFE.”

Jonas Brothers next play Albuquerque Tuesday. Who will be their special guest? Well, Demi Lovato was born in Albuquerque, but they’ve already brought her out, so we’ll have to just stay tuned.

