Rev Rock Report

RHCP’s Chad Smith to teach Legends of the ’70s drum instruction course

todayFebruary 12, 2026

Chad Smith of Red Hot Chili Peppers performs on stage during the NAMM Grand Rally For Music Education on Day 3 of 2026 NAMM Show at Anaheim Convention Center on January 24, 2026 in Anaheim, California. (Daniel Knighton/Getty Images)

Here’s your chance to learn drumming from Chad Smith.

The man behind the Red Hot Chili Peppers kit is teaching his own drumming course in partnership with the platform Drumeo.

The class is called Legends of the ’70s and focuses on four of Smith’s biggest influences from the 1970s: Led Zeppelin’s John Bonham, Black Sabbath’s Bill Ward, The Who’s Keith Moon and Deep Purple’s Ian Paice.

The course begins March 2 and will be available on the app Musora. If you sign up by March 1, you’ll get access to a livestream event with Smith.

For more info, visit Musora.com.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

