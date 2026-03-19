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Rev Rock Report

RHCP’s Flea to perform on ‘﻿The Tonight Show’

todayMarch 19, 2026

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Flea at 2025 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony. (Disney/Ser Baffo)

Red Hot Chili Peppers bassist Flea is set to perform on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

The episode will air March 23 at 11:35 p.m. ET/10:35 p.m. CT on NBC.

The performance comes ahead of Flea’s debut solo album, Honora, dropping on March 27. The record features Flea playing his signature instrument along with the trumpet, which he showcases on an instrumental cover of the Frank Ocean song “Thinkin Bout You.”

Honora also includes collaborations with Radiohead’s Thom Yorke and Nick Cave.

Flea will launch a U.S. solo tour in May.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

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Written by: ABC News

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