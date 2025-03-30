Richard Chamberlain, star of ‘Shōgun,’ ‘Dr. Kildare’ and ‘The Thorn Birds,’ dead at 90

AD

Actor Richard Chamberlain, best-remembered for roles in the hit 1980s miniseries Shōgun and The Thorn Birds, as well as in the ’60s TV series Dr. Kildare, has died at the age of 90.

The actor died on Saturday night in Waimanalo, Hawaii, from complications following a stroke, according to publicist Harlan Boll.

“Our beloved Richard is with the angels now. He is free and soaring to those loved ones before us. How blessed were we to have known such an amazing and loving soul. Love never dies. And our love is under his wings lifting him to his next great adventure,” read a statement from Chamberlain’s lifelong partner, Martin Rabbet.

Born in LA in 1934, Chamberlain graduated from Pomona College before beginning his acting career with TV roles in the late 1950s and early 1960s following a stint in the U.S. Army.

The actor’s breakout role came in 1961 when he was cast as the lead role of Dr. Kildare in the TV medical drama of the same name, playing the role of a dedicated doctor at Blair General Hospital for five seasons and winning a Golden Globe for best male TV star. Chamberlain also sang the show’s theme song, “Three Stars Will Shine Tonight,” which became a top 10 hit.

Some 20 years after, Chamberlain found renewed success when he starred as John Blackthorne in the 1980 TV miniseries adaptation of the James Clavell novel Shōgun. He won another Golden Globe for his role as a British seaman captured by samurai in 17th century Japan who rises in stature to become an advisor to the titular feudal military ruler.

He won a third Golden Globe for his starring role in the hit 1983 miniseries The Thorn Birds, playing a family priest who has a forbidden romance.

In later years, Chamberlain appeared in TV series like Nip/Tuck, Will & Grace, Desperate Housewives, Brothers & Sisters and Twin Peaks: The Return.

Chamberlain revealed he was gay in his 2003 memoir titled Shattered Love. He told The New York Times in 2014, “When you grow up in the ’30s, ’40s and ’50s being gay, it not only ain’t easy, it’s just impossible”

He added, “I assumed there was something terribly wrong with me. And even becoming famous and all that, it was still there.”

Chamberlain is survived by his partner, Martin Rabbett.