Entertainment News

Richard Gadd, Jamie Bell to star in HBO/BBC series ‘Half Man’

todayNovember 25, 2024

Richard Gadd’s follow-up project to Baby Reindeer is taking shape.

Gadd is confirmed to star in the HBO/BBC series Half Man alongside actor Jamie Bell. The series follows estranged “brothers” Niall, played by Bell, and Ruben, played by Gadd.

It will cover the ups and downs of Niall and Ruben’s relationship over the course of 40 years. The show kicks off with Ruben making a surprise appearance at Niall’s wedding, which leads to a violent altercation that sends the viewer back throughout their lives.

“I am delighted to confirm I will be playing Ruben in the newly crowned Half Man for the BBC / HBO alongside the incomparable Jamie Bell,” Gadd, who created and will executive produce the show, says in a statement. “When I wrote the show, I did it with him in mind, never thinking for a second we would manage to land him. So I could not be happier for everything that has come to pass in getting him on board.”

Bell adds, “I’m so excited to join this incredible creative team. Richard has once again crafted something poignant and singular. I’m honored to have been asked to bring this to life with him.”

Production is set to begin in 2025 in Scotland.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

