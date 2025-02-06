Richard Marx launching podcast, YouTube series ‘Stories to Tell’ on Feb. 18

Jamieson Mundy

During the pandemic, Richard Marx started a Zoom video series in which he chatted with his famous pals. Now he’s taken that format and turned it into a podcast and a YouTube series.

Called Stories to Tell, the same as his 2021 memoir, the series launches on all major platforms Feb. 18 with a chat between Richard and Paul Stanley of KISS. Upcoming episodes will feature the likes of Rick Springfield, Kate Couric, Chelsea Peretti and more.

Each episode features Richard and his guest talking at his home bar — and possibly imbibing a few cocktails as well. In a statement, the Grammy winner says, “I’m very excited to embark on this new adventure! After almost 40 years in show business, I’ve met some pretty amazing & interesting people and one thing I’ve found is that they all have great stories to tell.”

In other Richard Marx news, he’s just been announced as coach on The Voice Australia.