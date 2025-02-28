AD
Rev Rock Report

Richie Sambora performs Bon Jovi’s ‘Livin’ on a Prayer’ with current Bon Jovi guitarist Phil X

todayFebruary 28, 2025

Richie Sambora, Orianthi and Phil X/Photo by Scott Dudelson/Getty Images

It was a meeting of Bon Jovi guitarists at the Rock For Responders Concert, which took place Thursday on the USS Iowa in San Pedro, California.

People reports that former Bon Jovi guitarist Richie Sambora teamed with Phil X, the guitarist who replaced him in the band, to perform the Bon Jovi hit “Livin’ on a Prayer,” with guitarist Orianthi also joining in.

The concert, which honored Los Angeles’ first responders, military and emergency management partners, was put on by the Pacific Battlefield Center, in partnership with the Port of Los Angeles and Princess Cruises.  It also featured a performance by the band Kings of Chaos, which featured former Van Halen frontman Sammy Hagar, Cheap Trick’s Robin Zander, Deep Purple’s Glenn Hughes, former Guns ‘N Roses drummer Matt Sorum and others.

Sambora parted ways with Bon Jovi in 2013. Phil X has played lead guitar in the band since 2016.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

