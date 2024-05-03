Richie Sambora releases new solo single, shares “cutting room floor” clip from Bon Jovi doc

Karwai Tang/WireImage

Former Bon Jovi guitarist Richie Sambora has released the new solo single “Livin’ Alone,” one of four tracks he plans to release in May.

Sambora previously released the tune “I Pray,” with “Songs That Wrote My Life” due out May 10 and “Believe (In Miracles)” coming May 17.

Sambora also just shared a clip from the interview he did for the Bon Jovi Hulu docuseries Thank You, Good Night: The Bon Jovi Story, which he says got left on the cutting room floor. In the clip posted to Instagram, Richie talks about what went into his decision to leave the band.

“It’s really hard to be married to four guys and be in close quarters the way we were. That coupled with my daughter coming of age, my wife’s mental health stuff was really acting up and she needed me — and I needed her,” he says.

“I don’t regret leaving the situation, but I regret how I did it,” he adds. “So, I would like to apologize fully right now to the fans, especially also to the guys, because my feet and my spirit were just not letting me walk out the door.”

He also talks about how he was being treated at the time of his departure, noting, “I was in this organization for 31 1/2 years, and everybody has their personal tragedies and things like that, but I didn’t receive a lot of compassion coming back for what I was going through.”