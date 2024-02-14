AD
Entertainment News

Richonne’s love story will never die in ‘The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live’ trailer

todayFebruary 14, 2024

Steve Granitz/FilmMagic via Getty Images

The newest series in The Walking Dead universe is billed as an epic love story, and its trailer has arrived just in time for Valentine’s Day.

The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live follows the romantic story between iconic characters Rick Grimes and Michonne, played by Andrew Lincoln and Danai Gurira.

“I love you so, so much,” Lincoln’s Rick says in the trailer.

“It’s been so long,” Gurira’s Michonne replies.

The series follows the couple, colloquially known as Richonne, as they’re thrown into another world built on a war against the dead. According to the official synopsis, they’ll try to find each other while in a situation unlike anything they’ve ever known before.

Pollyanna McIntoshLesley-Ann BrandtTerry O’QuinnMatthew August JeffersCraig Tate and Andrew Bachelor also star.

The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live premieres February 25 on AMC and AMC+.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

