AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Entertainment News

Rick Grimes just “getting home” in new trailer to ‘The Ones Who Live’

todayJanuary 25, 2024

Background
share close
AD
AMC/Gene Page

AMC has released the final trailer to The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live, the spinoff series that will finally reunite Andrew Lincoln‘s Rick Grimes with his sword-wielding love Michonne, played by Danai Gurira.

Grimes has been missing from the original Walking Dead series since season 9, when he was presumed dead but in reality was whisked away ﻿in a helicopter to parts unknown by Pollyanna McIntosh‘s mysterious Anne.

The trailer shows Rick pining for his lost love, even as he toils for the ones who rescued him — the Civic Republic Military, under the leadership of the ruthless Major General Beale, played by Lost veteran Terry O’Quinn.

“We are the last light of the world, you have to know that,” Anne tells Rick, who is hesitant to join their ranks. “Why do you even think I’ll go along with all of this?” he asks Beale. “Because everything will change,” Beale replies.

Meanwhile, Michonne has upgraded her trademark katana to full samurai armor. She too hasn’t lost hope for one day being reunited with Rick. The trailer shows her and Rick carry long-dead iPhones — each with a photo of the other scrawled onto the glass.

Michonne’s has an inscription in Japanese that means, “Believe a little bit longer.”

Fans will only have to wait a little bit longer for the show to debut on AMC and AMC+: February 25.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%