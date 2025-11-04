AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Entertainment News

Rick Springfield brings his music and acting experience to Hulu’s ‘All’s Fair’

todayNovember 4, 2025

Background
share close
AD
Rick Springfield on Hulu’s ‘All’s Fair’ (Disney/Ser Baffo)

Rick Springfield appears in Ryan Murphy’s new Hulu legal series, All’s Fair, where he plays a musician divorcing his wife, played by Jessica Simpson.

Being that he is a musician, you’d think the role wouldn’t be too much of a stretch for him. But the “Jessie’s Girl” singer tells ABC Audio not all musicians would necessarily be able to handle the part.

“It’s like you don’t hire a doctor to play a doctor, you hire an actor,” he says. “If it was just you had to be a musician to be good in the part, every musician would be working.”

Springfield says it’s also rare that he sees a musician written in a way that’s believable.

“The musician thing is a tough thing to pull off on written stuff, you know, I’ve never really seen a fictional one that you go, ‘Wow, they nailed it,'” he says. “Most of the written stuff you kind of look at and you go, ‘I wouldn’t do that.'”

He says that All’s Fair is different, because his role isn’t so much about being a musician, it’s about how he interacts with Simpson’s character.

And Springfield says working with Simpson was “great” because “she goes for it.”

“It was a lot of fun to work with her,” he says, “and certainly fun to work with the other actors.”

The series features an all-star female cast that includes Sarah Paulson, Glenn Close, Naomi Watts, Kim Kardashian and Niecy Nash-Betts. Springfield says being around all the actresses inspired him while acting.

“I ad-libbed a line … about estrogen overload or something like this walking through their offices,” he says. “I guess they liked it because they kept it.” 

All’s Fair is now streaming on Hulu.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%