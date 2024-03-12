AD
Rick Springfield pays tribute to “All By Myself” hitmaker Eric Carmen

March 12, 2024

Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images

Rick Springfield has penned a heartfelt tribute to “All By Myself” hitmaker Eric Carmen, whose wife, Amy, announced on March 11 that he passed away at the age of 74.

“This is almost more than I can stand. I have always been a huge Eric fan,” Springfield wrote on social media. “Amazing singer. Amazing writer. Good human. Why do we have to wait until we pass before we acknowledge what they mean to us.”

The “Jessie’s Girl” singer noted how he opened for Carmen’s band the Raspberries in 1974 when they were playing high school gyms, sharing that they “followed each others careers ever since.”

“Just a brilliant musician that lesser artists have surpassed in fame but not talent,” Springfield concluded. “May God speed your spirit home sweet Eric.”

Other artists paying tribute to Carmen include:

E Street Band guitarist Steven Van Zandt, who wrote, “Damn. Another friend gone. RIP Eric Carmen. The Raspberries set a production standard we’re still trying to reach.”

KISSPaul Stanley, who shared, “Awful News … Although known to many for writing radio hits like ‘All By Myself’ and others, Eric was a true rocker at heart. His voice had elements of McCartney and Steve Marriott. The Raspberries did shows with us. A killer band live & I loved their records.”

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

