Rick Springfield to headline the I Want My ’80s tour with John Waite, Wang Chung & more

todayFebruary 12, 2025

Thomas Cooper/Getty Images

Rick Springfield is set to headline a new ’80s-themed tour.

The I Want My ’80s tour will feature the “Jesse’s Girl” singer joined by several ’80s hitmakers, including “Missing You” singer John Waite and “Every Body Have Fun Tonight” band Wang Chung.

In addition, “Every Time You Go Away” crooner Paul Young and John Cafferty, best known for “On The Dark Side,” his Eddie and the Cruisers hit with the Beaver Brown Band, will appear on select dates.

The tour kicks off in May in St. Augustine, Florida, wrapping Aug. 10 in Henderson, Nevada.

Dates, specific lineups and ticket information can be found at rickspringfield.com.

Until then, Springfield has several other shows on his schedule. His next concert is Feb. 17 in Atlanta, Georgia.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

